Trump set for historic meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

The US and North Korea were foes throughout the Cold War and fought on opposite sides of a bloody war in the 1950s.

In the past two decades, they have been engaged in what is perhaps the world’s most dangerous nuclear standoff, with 30,000 US military personnel stationed just over the border in the South.

Pyongyang’s decades-long race to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the continental US has proved a problem for successive administrations.

Trump’s strategy has been to ramp up sanctions, tighten the diplomatic screws and regularly threaten military force.

The White House said that strategy of "maximum pressure" would stay in place, for now.

"We look forward to the denuclearisation of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain."

But the prospect of a top-level meeting is a paradigm shift.

North Korean leaders have sought face-to-face talks with consecutive US presidents, who have rebuffed the idea as an effort to achieve strategic parity that does not exist.

Pyongyang now seems to have achieved its goal, while only agreeing to a temporary suspension of nuclear tests.

It is a gambit fraught with risk for Trump. On multiple occasions, Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, dangled the prospect of talks and denuclearisation as a means of buying time, easing sanctions and dividing South Korea from its allies.

However, his decision also carries historic echoes of Richard Nixon’s visit to communist China or Barack Obama’s overture to Cuba, both of which offered the hope of better ties.