Barack and Michelle Obama said to be in talks with Netflix

09 March 2018 - 12:44 Crayton Harrison and Lucas Shaw
Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. Picture: GCIS
Los Angeles — Netflix is in talks to pay Barack and Michelle Obama for a series of original shows, the New York Times reported, a potential return to the global limelight for the former president and first lady.

While the precise content of the programming had not been decided, it would give the Obamas a platform to promote issues they championed in Washington, including healthcare and nutrition, the Times said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussions.

Terms of the proposed deal were not available, the newspaper said.

A production accord with the Obamas would be another high-profile coup for Netflix, which has struck agreements with mega-producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy in recent months.

The streaming-video giant, with 118-million subscribers worldwide, is spending $8bn this year alone to add to its library as suppliers like Walt Disney Co prepare to remove their shows and movies from the service.

Netflix declined to comment.

Eric Schultz, a spokesman for the Obamas, declined to comment on whether they were talking to Netflix.

"As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways help others tell and share their stories," he said.

Bloomberg

