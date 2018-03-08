World / Americas

Eastern US states hit by second winter storm with some declaring state of emergency

08 March 2018 - 16:25 Jonathan Allen
Snow begins to accumulate in the Boston Public Garden as another major nor'easter barrels Into northeastern U.S. on March 8, 2018 in Boston, United States. Picture: SCOTT EISEN/GETTY IMAGES
Snow begins to accumulate in the Boston Public Garden as another major nor'easter barrels Into northeastern U.S. on March 8, 2018 in Boston, United States. Picture: SCOTT EISEN/GETTY IMAGES

New York — The second winter storm in a week will continue to dump wet, heavy snow on New England in the US on Thursday, forcing schools to close and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it promised to slow the morning commute across the region.

About 30cm of snow and fierce wind gusts of up to 88km/h were expected from eastern New York through to northern Maine on Thursday after the storm slammed the region on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in several watches and warnings.

Up to 60cm of snow accumulation was expected in some inland parts of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts and 46cm was possible in Maine. Boston public schools, along with dozens of schools throughout New England, canceled classes on Thursday as local officials and forecasters warned commuters of white-out conditions and slick roads.

"With snow removal efforts underway, motorists are asked to stay off roads, stay home and stay safe," the Boston Police Department said on Twitter.

Amtrak suspended passenger train services between New York City and Boston until at least 10am local time and canceled dozens of routes on Thursday. Two dozen flights were already canceled early on Thursday morning after about half all scheduled flights were canceled at the three major airports serving New York City on Wednesday.

The website said more than 2,100 flights had been delayed and 2,700 canceled, most of them in the Northeast, as of 8pm local time on Wednesday.

The dense snow and strong winds downed trees and power lines, knocking power out for hundreds of thousands in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks outages.

Connecticut governor Dannel Malloy ordered many state workers to head home early on Wednesday afternoon at staggered intervals to avoid traffic snarls on slippery roads. The governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania declared states of emergency, giving them access to support from the US government if needed.

Last week’s storm brought major coastal flooding to Massachusetts, killed at least nine people and knocked out power to about 2.4-million homes and businesses in the US North-east.

Reuters

US’s north east braces for wind-driven storm from Maine to North Carolina

Winds of up to 120km/h are expected with storm surges likely to cause flooding in low-lying areas
World
6 days ago

People in UK given another opportunity to talk about weather as second blast of frigid air arrives

An ‘Arctic intrusion’ into Europe will prevent warmer air moving north at least until the middle of March, an Accuweather meteorologist ...
World
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DRC will approve disputed mining code, but miners ...
World / Africa
2.
French firms that pay women less than men will ...
World / Europe
3.
EU takes action on UK import racket
World / Europe
4.
UK to take ‘robust’ action for poisoning of ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.