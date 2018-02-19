Rick Gates pleads guilty, turns on Paul Manafort in Robert Mueller’s probe

Newark/Washington — Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide indicted in October with Paul Manafort on charges of money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying, has agreed to plead guilty and co-operate with US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gates will admit to fraud-related charges in the next few days and agree to testify against Manafort, who worked for several months as Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in the 2016 presidential election, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the case whom it didn’t identify.

Two of Mueller’s prosecutors, Andrew Weissmann and Greg Andres, negotiated the Gates deal in recent weeks with Washington defence attorney Thomas C Green, according to the newspaper.

Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the election, leads the prosecution of Manafort and Gates, who were indicted on October 27.

Mueller obtained the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and a so-called troll farm for a broad campaign to sway the 2016 election.

He has secured co-operating guilty pleas from Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and George Papadopoulos, a former policy adviser to Trump’s campaign.

A California man, Richard Pinedo, also pleaded guilty to identity theft and is co-operating with Mueller’s prosecutors.

By securing a guilty plea from Gates, Mueller will significantly increase the pressure on Manafort, according to Robert Mintz of law firm McCarter & English, and a former federal prosecutor.

"Gates, by all appearances, worked hand in glove with Manafort, and it appears that he’s in a position to provide prosecutors with a treasure trove of evidence and corroboration in their case against Manafort," said Mintz.

"Prosecutors build their cases by assembling them one block at a time," he said. "If Gates is able to put pressure on Manafort, prosecutors are no doubt looking to ultimately persuade Manafort to also plead guilty and co-operate. That’s where prosecutors are aiming."

A spokesman for Mueller and an attorney for Gates declined to comment on Sunday. An attorney for Manafort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.