How Trump’s tax changes are raising the temperature in divorce talks

Previous rules "made it much easier to do divorce negotiations", said Madeline Marzano-Lesnevich, a New Jersey divorce attorney who is the president of the 1,650-member American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She said she expects more resentment from alimony recipients — often women who downshifted careers to take care of children — and more divorce cases to head to court.

Alimony, also known as spousal support or maintenance, is typically paid by the higher-earning spouse for a period of time after a divorce. Under former Internal Revenue Service rules, money paid to a former spouse could be subtracted from the payer’s taxable income, lowering their tax burden. Taxes had to be paid on any alimony received, but recipients typically had much lower incomes, and thus paid lower tax rates than those providing the alimony.

"It did make a very big economic difference," divorce attorney Alyssa Rower, founding partner of the New York matrimonial firm Rower, said, referring to the alimony deduction. "It allowed people to pay more."

A price for delay

As more and more married people pursue their own careers, alimony has become a less important part of some divorce settlements. Many states have limited the amount of time people can receive alimony, on the theory that it should help divorcing spouses get on their feet but not provide unlimited support. New Jersey ended lifetime alimony in 2014.

An initial version of the Republican tax bill called for the elimination of the alimony deduction beginning in 2018 — prompting a brief rush to finalise divorces at the end of last year, Marzano-Lesnevich said. The final legislation only affects divorces finalised in 2019 and beyond. This gives time for divorcing couples and their attorneys to adjust to the new rules, but it also means couples could pay a price for any delay in settling their affairs beyond December 31.

Said Rower: "Starting in the latter half of the year, people are going to get pretty hysterical to get their divorces done."

Bloomberg