New York attorney-general sues Weinstein and his company

Wilmington/Los Angeles — Embattled movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been sued by New York State for creating a hostile work environment at the Weinstein Company that allegedly featured "pervasive sexual harassment", intimidation and discrimination.

New York attorney-general Eric Schneiderman’s lawsuit comes as Weinstein is seeking to sell his troubled studio to Maria Contreras-Sweet, a former Obama administration official, in a $500m bid backed by billionaire Ron Burkle.

The lawsuit could create a major obstacle for the deal.

Schneiderman said the company’s sale might leave victims "without adequate redress, including a lack of a sufficient victims compensation fund".

While the suit was not aimed at blocking the sale to Contreras-Sweet’s group, the attorney-general said he wanted to make certain victims were not harmed by the transaction.

"Any sale of the Weinstein Company must ensure victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward, and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched," Schneiderman said.

Weinstein, who faces a wave of sexual-assault claims stretching back to the 1970s, was ousted from his studio in October 2017 after the New York Times and New Yorker Magazine published accounts in which women accused him of sexual harassment and rape.

He has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

Harassment claims

Numerous actresses have come forward to accuse the producer of sexually harassing or raping them in exchange for career help.

Actress Dominique Huett claimed Weinstein masturbated in front of her and performed oral sex on her in 2010. She sued his studio for $5m. Actress Uma Thurman, who starred in some of Weinstein’s hit movies, such as Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill trilogy, also has accused the producer of attempting to sexually assault her in London in 1994.

"We believe that a fair investigation by Mr Schneiderman will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are without merit," his lawyer, Ben Brafman, said.

"While Mr Weinstein’s behaviour was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality, and at the end of the inquiry it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader."

Weinstein would "vigorously defend himself" if Schneiderman sought to "scapegoat" him, Brafman said.

The studio said its board was disappointed with the lawsuit as many of the allegations were inaccurate. It said there was no truth to any suggestion that the studio had impeded its suitor’s access to the state’s attorney-general and the company looked forward to bringing the situation to an appropriate resolution.

In the suit filed on Sunday, Schneiderman seeks steep financial penalties from Weinstein, his brother and company co-founder Robert Weinstein, and the New York-based firm itself; as well as victim restitution and a court order that would invalidate nondisclosure agreements signed by women who had contact with the producer.

The attorney-general is also demanding "judicial or other supervision" that will ensure the studio complies with terms of a settlement, and he wants to block any transaction that would strip his office from having legal authority over the company, according to the complaint filed in New York Supreme Court.

Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the Small Business Administration under Obama, offered to buy Weinstein’s studio and replace current directors with a majority of women.

Contreras-Sweet’s investment group, which includes Burkle, would assume most of the liabilities of the Weinstein Company and create a fund to compensate victims of sexual harassment.

Representatives for Contreras-Sweet and Burkle did not immediately return calls and e-mails for comment.

Blind eye

The attorney-general said the Weinstein Company had repeatedly turned a blind eye to the producer’s sexual misconduct.

Instead of moving to sanction Weinstein, directors had failed to investigate a series of sexual-harassment claims levied against him, and instead used strict nondisclosure agreements to gag victims, according to court filings.

The lawsuit says each brother has about 21% of the voting shares and Robert Weinstein remains on the board.

The suit details numerous instances where Harvey Weinstein, identified in the complaint by his initials, allegedly assaulted, harassed or intimidated female employees. It claims that groups of women at the firm were compelled to "facilitate HW’s sexual conquests".

"HW’s assistants were exposed to and required to facilitate HW’s sex life as a condition of employment," Schneiderman said.

None of the many complaints filed with the company’s human resources department "resulted in meaningful investigation or relief for victims, or consequences for HW".

Bloomberg