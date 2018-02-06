US trade deficit at highest in nearly 10 years on robust imports

The trade deficit increased 5.3% to $53.1bn, the highest level since October 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to $52bn in December. Part of the rise in the trade gap reflected higher commodity price increases.

The deficit surged 12.1% to $566bn in 2017, the highest since 2008. That represented 2.9% of GDP, up from 2.7% in 2016.

The politically sensitive US-China trade deficit increased 8.1% to a record $375.2bn in 2017.

President Donald Trump has vowed to shrink the trade gap through his "America First" trade policies, which aim to shut out more unfairly traded imports and renegotiate past US free trade agreements.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement unless the 1994 pact linking Canada, Mexico and the US can be made more favourable to Washington. And his administration has launched an investigation into China’s intellectual property practices that could lead to major new trade sanctions on Beijing.

"The terms of trade are not completely unfair," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "Don’t forget it is US companies assembling goods outside the country and then bringing them back in, which is the problem with the trade imbalance in goods." The surge in the December trade deficit was flagged by an advanced goods trade deficit report published in late January. When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit increased to $68.4bn from $66.5bn in November.

The jump in the so-called real trade deficit at the end of the year puts trade on course to be a drag on GDP in the first quarter. Trade subtracted 1.13 percentage points from economic growth in the final three months of 2017.

The economy grew at a 2.6% annualised rate during that period, helping to lift growth in 2017 to 2.3% from 1.5% in 2016.