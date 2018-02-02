World / Americas

Brazil’s Embraer reportedly accepts Boeing offer to form joint venture

02 February 2018 - 16:04 Brad Brooks
Picture: ISTOCK

São Paulo — Boeing and Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer will create a third company to oversee a joint venture for commercial jets, Globo TV’s top economic correspondent reported on Friday, without citing her sources.

Miriam Leitão reported on her blog that Embraer had accepted the proposal to form a third company from Boeing, and that the new entity would not involve Embraer’s military division.

Brazil’s government has made it clear that it would never accept any deal between Boeing and Embraer if the latter’s control over its military division were weakened at all. E-mails to Boeing in Brazil and Embraer were not immediately returned.

Reuters

