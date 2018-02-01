White House to sign off on classified memo, written by Republicans, by Friday, sources say

Washington — The White House plans to sign off on the release of a classified House intelligence committee memo that Republicans claim describes FBI misconduct and send it back to Congress by Friday, a person familiar with the matter has said.

White House spokesperson Raj Shah said that "as of now" the House will be responsible for releasing the memo because it’s a legislative document. He didn’t offer any timing for the release.

"We’re committed to a process," Shah said. Trump "is going to take input from legal and national security voices", but he wouldn’t say whether the White House would redact parts of the memo, which was written by Republican staffers on the House intelligence committee.

FBI director Christopher Wray urged Trump not to release the memo, according to a person familiar with the matter. The document was compiled by House intelligence chair Devin Nunes’s staff based, in part, on classified information provided to his panel by the FBI. On Monday, the House intelligence committee voted along party lines to release the memo, and also delayed release of a rebuttal memo compiled by Democrats on the panel.

Democrats have excoriated Republicans for their handling of the Nunes memo. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi wrote to House speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday asking for Nunes, a California Republican, to be removed as the committee’s chair.

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, said its members were "never apprised of, never had the opportunity to review, and never approved" revisions made by Republicans on the panel before sending the memo to the White House, led by Nunes.

Bloomberg