FBI warns of ‘grave concerns’ over accuracy of secret memo alleging abuse of power

Republicans say it provides evidence that the justice department, allegedly full of pro-Clinton officials, actively sought to undermine Trump.

Because of its sensitive nature, to release the memo, Nunes needs the president’s approval. If Trump does not act either way, Nunes can release it as early as Saturday. But Democrats say the memo is based on selective information that does not reflect the entire classified file on the Fisa warrant application on Page.

Instead, they say, Nunes is running a politically motivated stunt to smear the Mueller collusion investigation, which is also examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the intelligence committee, charged in an open letter to Nunes on Wednesday night that "substantive" and "material" changes were made to the memo, without the knowledge or approval of committee members, before it was sent to the White House. Schiff called for the memo as sent to be withdrawn and that a new vote be held next week. Democrats raised questions Wednesday over whether Trump worked with Nunes to produce the memo.

"Today’s announcement that the FBI has ‘grave concerns’ about the Nunes memo is the latest reason not to release it," said Democrat senator Dianne Feinstein, who sits on the Senate intelligence committee. "It’s clear the goal is to undermine the special counsel’s investigation." The release of the memo could sour relations between the president and the FBI, which Trump has repeatedly attacked as being biased against him.

In May 2017, Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who refused to swear personal loyalty to the president as he pressed forward on the Russia investigation. Trump has also alleged that the FBI deliberately went easy on Clinton in its 2016 criminal investigation into her misuse of a private e-mail server when she was secretary of state.

That investigation was led by Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe. Amid an internal FBI investigation into the handling of the Clinton case, McCabe agreed to step down as FBI deputy director on Monday — two months before his planned retirement.

Leaked text messages of two FBI investigators involved in both the Clinton and Russia probes show them expressing strong anti-Trump feelings.

AFP