Left-wing Lula leads Brazil polls despite graft conviction

31 January 2018 - 17:06 Agency Staff
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at Federal Justice for a testimony in Curitiba, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS
São Paulo — Brazil’s fiery left-wing former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, retains a strong lead ahead of presidential elections despite his conviction on graft charges, according to an opinion poll on Wednesday.

Last week, an appeals court upheld a money-laundering and corruption conviction against Lula and imposed a more-than 12-year prison sentence. The sentence means that the Workers’ Party founder and icon of the Latin American left has few avenues left to being allowed to run in October’s election.

Despite the scandal, Lula remains a clear front-runner, the respected Datafolha pollsters found in the first survey since the appeals court decision. In the poll, published by Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Lula would get between 34% and 37% of votes in a first round on October 7.

This is far ahead of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who polls with 16% to 18%, according to Datafolha.

A crowded field is currently disputing third place in the poll, including environmentalist Marina Silva, leftist Ciro Gomes, and São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, from the establishment centre-right party, PSDB.

In a second round on October 28 — if Lula were allowed to run — the former president would easily defeat Bolsonaro by 49% to 32%, Datafolha found. If Lula were absent, Bolsonaro would still lose to several of the current third-place candidates in a run-off round, Datafolha said.

The poll was carried out this week with 2,826 respondents and a two percentage point margin of error.

AFP

FT EDITORIAL: Ruling knocks Lula’s chances

It is remarkable that a court may have decided the course of Brazil’s presidential election, rather than voters
Opinion
2 days ago

Brazil court votes to uphold Lula da Silva conviction

Judge says Lula was one of the architects ‘of a sophisticated scheme of fraud and corruption’ that weakened Brazil’s entire political system
World
6 days ago

Corrupt Brazilian legislators’ resilience may soon run out

Flagrant criminality is not enough for legislators to strip their colleagues of office — prompting voters to turn to outsiders as they lose ...
World
4 months ago

Brazil’s Temer hit with second set of criminal charges

The president is accused of obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy — most congressional leaders and analysts say he is likely to survive
World
4 months ago

