US more confident China will open up to foreign investments

Beijing — US companies are more confident China will further open up to foreign investment in coming years, a top business lobby said on Tuesday, but it cautioned that an "astounding" three-quarters of its members do not feel welcomed by the Chinese government.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China also said in a report on its annual membership survey "even-handed enforcement of laws and regulations regardless of shareholder nationality" and an open investment environment were needed to reduce trade frictions between China and the US.

"After several years of contraction, more companies are expanding investment, yet the growth in investment will remain much slower than historical levels," the chamber said.

The outlook on sustainable economic growth in China was "generally positive", with 46% of respondents expressing confidence that the government would further open China’s market to foreign investment within the next three years, up from 34% in the previous survey, it said.

However, the chamber noted that its survey, filled out during October and November by 411 of the 849 members to which it was sent, did not include "countless" companies because they are excluded from China’s market by government regulations.

It cautioned that US President Donald Trump’s visit to China in November might account for a jump in perceptions that US-China relations would improve in the year ahead — 36% compared with 17% in the previous year’s survey.