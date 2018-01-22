US Democrats accept compromise to end government shutdown

Washington — The US Senate on Monday reached a deal to reopen the federal government, with Democrats accepting a compromise spending bill to end days of partisan bickering that forced hundreds of thousands of government employees to stay home without pay.

The impasse, the first of its kind since 2013, cast a huge shadow over the first anniversary on Saturday of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Senate was poised to pass the compromise, but the shutdown will only end formally once the House of Representatives approves the measure keeping the government funded until February 8 — which it is expected to do.

As the Senate convened for the day, the chamber’s top Democrat Chuck Schumer announced that members of his party would vote with ruling Republicans to end the shutdown on day three, after a weekend of frustrating talks on Capitol Hill.

"After several discussions, offers, counteroffers, the Republican leader and I have come to an arrangement," Schumer said on the Senate floor, referring to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "We will vote today to reopen the government."

But he warned McConnell that he expected Republicans to make good on a pledge to address Democrat concerns over the Deferred Action on Child Arrivals programme that shields immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation, but expires on March 5.