World / Americas

AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

Leading US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland pursues merger

22 January 2018 - 06:50 Agency Staff
Change of direction: The Archer Daniels Midland maize mill in Decatur, Illinois. A successful tie-up with Bunge would help the global grain company increase market share in South America. Picture: REUTERS
Change of direction: The Archer Daniels Midland maize mill in Decatur, Illinois. A successful tie-up with Bunge would help the global grain company increase market share in South America. Picture: REUTERS

Chicago and Calgary — Top US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has proposed a takeover of Bunge, according to an informed source. If so, this could set up a bidding war with Swiss-based rival Glencore.

US-based Bunge operates in more than 40 countries and is Brazil’s largest exporter of agricultural products, while Chicago-based ADM says it has customers in 160 countries.

Large grain traders that make money by buying, selling, storing and shipping crops have struggled in recent years with global oversupplies. Thin margins have squeezed core commodity trading operations, including those of ADM, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, which dominate the sector.

Consolidation is seen as one remedy. Glencore in 2017 sought a tie-up with Bunge in what was viewed as a start of a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Bunge, which rebuffed the Glencore offer, might not follow up on ADM’s proposal, the source said, requesting anonymity because the approach was confidential.

A standstill agreement prevented Glencore from making a new offer until February.

News of the ADM bid is a bit surprising, given that ADM had been indicating the company’s strategic direction was more towards value-added rather the traditional commodities
Farha Aslam
Stephens analyst

Bunge was keeping its options open for now, the source said. Bunge, which has a market capitalisation of $9.79bn, closed 11.4% up at $77.56 on Friday. ADM has a market capitalisation of $22.64bn.

ADM said it did not comment on "rumours or speculation", while Bunge did not respond to requests for comment. Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

Grain companies have in recent years expanded into higher-margin sectors, such as food ingredients and aquaculture, to offset weak results and wild swings in their traditional business of handling crops. In 2014, ADM bought natural ingredient company Wild Flavours for about $3bn in its biggest deal to date.

The company has also expanded into handling healthy ingredients such as fruits, nuts and "ancient grains".

"News of the ADM bid is a bit surprising, given that ADM had been indicating the company’s strategic direction was more towards value-added rather the traditional commodities," said Stephens analyst Farha Aslam. ADM is the most US-focused of the major grain firms and a takeover would help it grow in South America, where Bunge is a major agricultural force.

ADM, which dates back to 1902, has tried to expand its global operations, in part to take advantage of growing demand from China. In 2013, Australia rejected its attempted $2.55bn takeover of Sydney-based grain handler GrainCorp on concerns it could reduce competition.

Bunge was founded in Amsterdam 200 years ago. It moved its headquarters to South America as its operations grew in the region and relocated to New York ahead of an initial public offering in 2001.

Aslam estimated that fair value for Bunge in a takeover would be $90 to $95 per share, but Morningstar said the price could exceed $100.

Any tie-up would face stiff scrutiny from regulators and opposition from farmers, who fear handing more market control to ADM could hurt wheat, maize and soyabean prices.

The biggest overlap between ADM and Bunge in the US is in grain origination and oilseeds processing. They would probably need to divest facilities in North America and also possibly in Europe, Aslam said.

Aslam raised the possibility of ADM and Glencore partnering in a bid for Bunge to split up its operations. "ADM would take the more value-added downstream businesses and Glencore would own the commodity businesses."

An ADM-Bunge merger would face opposition from farming groups in the US, EU, China, India and Brazil, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

The groups’ late move into the merger game, behind DowDuPont, Nutrien and others, would make gaining regulators’ approval even tougher, Gordon said.

Reuters

Kaap Agri confident on continued growth

Diversification helps the group increase annual earnings and gross profit
Companies
1 month ago

Crookes first-half HEPS to drop 84% to 52.3c

The drop is due to lower sugar prices and a reduction in sugar cane under crop due to drought
Companies
1 month ago

Omnia aims to generate half of its revenue from offshore

The chemical producer is broadening its focus beyond Africa and had sights on the Americas, Australia and Europe
Companies
1 month ago

Quantum Foods earnings leap on lower input costs

Revenue from operations elsewhere in Africa rockets
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Egypt shifts focus from state to private ...
World / Africa
2.
Leading US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland ...
World / Americas
3.
Tourism boom fades in Britain
World / Europe
4.
North Korean star has south in swoon
World / Asia

Related Articles

Glencore aims to expand agribusiness, says Ivan Glasenberg
Companies

Glencore’s Bunge plan likely to encourage industry consolidation
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.