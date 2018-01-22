Leading US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland pursues merger

Bunge was keeping its options open for now, the source said. Bunge, which has a market capitalisation of $9.79bn, closed 11.4% up at $77.56 on Friday. ADM has a market capitalisation of $22.64bn.

ADM said it did not comment on "rumours or speculation", while Bunge did not respond to requests for comment. Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

Grain companies have in recent years expanded into higher-margin sectors, such as food ingredients and aquaculture, to offset weak results and wild swings in their traditional business of handling crops. In 2014, ADM bought natural ingredient company Wild Flavours for about $3bn in its biggest deal to date.

The company has also expanded into handling healthy ingredients such as fruits, nuts and "ancient grains".

"News of the ADM bid is a bit surprising, given that ADM had been indicating the company’s strategic direction was more towards value-added rather the traditional commodities," said Stephens analyst Farha Aslam. ADM is the most US-focused of the major grain firms and a takeover would help it grow in South America, where Bunge is a major agricultural force.

ADM, which dates back to 1902, has tried to expand its global operations, in part to take advantage of growing demand from China. In 2013, Australia rejected its attempted $2.55bn takeover of Sydney-based grain handler GrainCorp on concerns it could reduce competition.

Bunge was founded in Amsterdam 200 years ago. It moved its headquarters to South America as its operations grew in the region and relocated to New York ahead of an initial public offering in 2001.

Aslam estimated that fair value for Bunge in a takeover would be $90 to $95 per share, but Morningstar said the price could exceed $100.

Any tie-up would face stiff scrutiny from regulators and opposition from farmers, who fear handing more market control to ADM could hurt wheat, maize and soyabean prices.

The biggest overlap between ADM and Bunge in the US is in grain origination and oilseeds processing. They would probably need to divest facilities in North America and also possibly in Europe, Aslam said.

Aslam raised the possibility of ADM and Glencore partnering in a bid for Bunge to split up its operations. "ADM would take the more value-added downstream businesses and Glencore would own the commodity businesses."

An ADM-Bunge merger would face opposition from farming groups in the US, EU, China, India and Brazil, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

The groups’ late move into the merger game, behind DowDuPont, Nutrien and others, would make gaining regulators’ approval even tougher, Gordon said.

Reuters