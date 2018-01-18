World / Americas

US unemployment lowest in more than 40 years

18 January 2018 - 17:39 Agency Staff
A pedestrian holds an umbrella near the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Andrew Harrer
A pedestrian holds an umbrella near the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Andrew Harrer

Washington — New claims for US unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in nearly 45 years last week, a fresh sign of the increasingly tight American labour market, according to weekly data released Thursday.

The figures, though volatile, follow a Federal Reserve survey showing businesses nationwide face mounting difficulties filling job openings as the supply of available workers dwindles amid record low unemployment.

For the week ended January 13, new applications for jobless benefits fell 41,000 to 222,000, the lowest since February 1973, the labour department reported. Analysts had been expecting a decrease of only 10,000.

The less volatile four-week moving average fell by 6,250 to 244,500.

The data were collected during the survey week for the closely watched monthly jobs report, suggesting January could see continued strong job creation.

Jobless claims have now held below 300,000 for nearly three years, the longest streak since 1972. But analysts say the current low trend is likely to be the lowest in history, given changes in the size of the population and labour force.

Though the numbers can experience big swings from week to week, the claims report can be used to gauge the strength of demand for labour and the health of jobs markets.

Given the growing reports of labour shortages, employers have reduced layoffs to record low levels partly out of fear they may not be able to replace the workers they let go.

Central bankers have been perplexed that inflation and wage gains have not been driven higher amid the low unemployment, but the Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey indicates wage increases are happening in a broader array of industries and in some cases are constraining growth.

The Fed holds its next monetary policy meeting at the end of January and is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate three times in 2018 after three hikes in 2017.

AFP

US policy makers count on Phillips curve to lift inflation back to their goal

US consumers can have vastly different experiences with inflation depending on what’s purchased and where, and much of the disparity can be ...
World
4 hours ago

China’s economy grew 6.9% in 2017, despite debt battles and pollution problems

Economists expected the figure to be about 6.5%, but potential headwinds are brewing with Trump determined to change the balance of trade between the ...
World
6 hours ago

Davos attendees are in for one of the bleaker WEF meetings of late

The World Economic Forum says the growing cyber dependency of governments and firms has replaced social polarisation as a main threat to stability ...
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trump contradicts his chief of staff saying his ...
World / Americas
2.
US unemployment lowest in more than 40 years
World / Americas
3.
Is India ready for Japan’s bullet train? Japanese ...
World / Asia
4.
A president that waits in line for a KFC burger ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.