US policy makers count on Phillips curve to lift inflation back to their goal

Atlanta — Janet Yellen said in December that her main unfinished business as chairwoman of the Federal Reserve was getting inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

A return to her former home in the San Francisco Bay Area would solve that.

Metropolitan areas in the western US, those with more than 1.5-million residents, posted 3.4% inflation over the past year. That includes 2.9% in San Francisco, 3.5% in Seattle and 3.6% in Los Angeles, the government reported on January 12. By contrast, larger metro areas in the northeast and midwest registered price gains of less than 2%, while in the south it was 2.1%.

The Fed targets national inflation and puts less weight on regional disparities such as those in the West, where housing prices are surging and local job markets are booming, partly as a result of technology-industry riches. On the other hand, policy makers are counting on that relationship between unemployment and price pressures, known as the Phillips curve, to lift inflation back to their goal.

"That the strong cities are seeing an uptick in inflation suggests the direction that the national economy will be heading over time," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities and a former researcher at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. "The cities and states that are stronger will get there sooner."

US consumers can have vastly different experiences with inflation depending on what’s purchased and where.