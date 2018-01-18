US legislators up in arms over White House ‘gag order’ for Steve Bannon

‘Gag order’

"This was effectively a gag order by the White House preventing this witness from answering almost any question concerning his time in transition, in the administration, and many questions even after he left the administration," Schiff said.

"This obviously can’t stand. We expect to have Mr Bannon back in, we hope very soon, with a different position by the White House."

The person familiar with the matter said that the committee had asked Bannon to return on Thursday, but that he had not yet agreed to that date. White House lawyers are unlikely to change their minds about instructing Bannon not to answer the committee’s questions about his time working on the presidential transition team or in the White House, the person said.

Objections to the sweeping pre-emptive claim of potential executive privilege were echoed by Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, a Republican who has generally supported the president.

The subpoena was issued "because it is the most tortured analysis of executive privilege I have ever heard of", Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. "Executive privilege now covers things before you become the chief executive — which is just mind-numbing and there is no legal support for it."

Schiff said Bannon’s lawyer informed the committee at the beginning of his interview on Tuesday that since Bannon was attending on a voluntary basis, "he was going to decline any questions concerning any discussions, meetings, conversations that took place either during the transition or during his time in the administration".

When Bannon refused to answer questions, Schiff said, the committee decided on a bipartisan basis to issue the subpoena to make his attendance at the hearing "compulsory", and Bannon was served.

Bannon’s lawyer conferred again with the White House and "was instructed by the White House to refuse again to answer any questions even though he was under a compulsory process concerning the period of time during the transition and administration", Schiff said.

Attorney-general Jeff Sessions also has invoked a right for the president to claim executive privilege later in refusing to answer questions from congressional committees about some of his conversations with Trump.

Democrats have countered that only the president can assert executive privilege, and Trump has not done so.

Democrats on the house intelligence panel are concerned that other witnesses appearing this week will also claim executive privilege and decline to speak about the transition or their time in the White House.

Outgoing deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn is to meet with the committee on Wednesday, according to CNN. Communications director Hope Hicks and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski are expected to testify this week as well, the network said.

"This is going to slow the process," Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat who is on the committee, told CNN. "This is a White House that has said there’s absolutely nothing there. That this is all a big hoax. That there was no collusion. And yet, when they send Steve Bannon in front of the committee, they say you can’t talk about anything related to your time at the White House or the transition.

"That’s got us scratching our heads," Himes said.