Trump’s most-recent slur angers even some Republicans

Last year, Trump scrapped the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme that protected the immigrants, and set a deadline of March 5 for Congress to legislate a fix.

The White House did not deny the account of Trump’s use of language, but instead suggested the president was “fighting for permanent solutions” that strengthen the nation, in part through the use of a merit-based immigration system.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. “He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stop-gap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the US through a legal pathway.”

In the past year, Trump has raised eyebrows with his stance on sensitive race issues in America. He has denounced NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest at police brutality against African-Americans, and made questionable comments about a white supremacist rally in Virginia that turned violent.

The New York Times recently reported that Trump had said in a separate June meeting on immigration that Haitians “all have AIDS”, citing a person who attended the meeting. The White House denied those comments.

Democrats seized on Trump’s slur against Haitians and Africans to suggest he is anti-immigrant.

“We always knew that President Trump doesn’t like people from certain countries or people or certain colours,” congressman Luis Gutiérrez said. “We can now say with 100% confidence that the president is a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our constitution.”

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky chimed in: “Just when you thought Donald Trump could not get any more racist, he digs down to an even deeper low.”

Some Republicans were also unhappy. Mia Love, a congresswoman from Utah who is of Haitian descent, called Trump’s reported comments “unkind” and “divisive”, and demanded an apology, saying in a statement: “This behaviour is unacceptable from the leader of our nation.”

The UN also criticised Trump’s comments. “If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the president of the US. Sorry, but there is no other word one can use but ‘racist’,” Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

“You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’ whose entire populations, who are not white, are therefore not welcome,” Colville said.

He also took issue with Trump’s reported suggestion that the US should welcome immigrants from places like Norway, whose population is overwhelmingly white, instead of from African countries and Haiti.

“The positive comment on Norway makes the underlying sentiment very clear,” Colville said.

“Like the earlier comments made vilifying Mexicans and Muslims, the policy proposals targeting entire groups on grounds of nationality or religion, and the reluctance to clearly condemn the anti-Semitic and racist actions of the white supremacists in Charlottesville — all of these go against the universal values the world has been striving so hard to establish since the Second World War and the Holocaust,” he said.

“This is not just a story about vulgar language. It’s about opening the door wider to humanity’s worst side, about validating and encouraging racism and xenophobia that will potentially disrupt and destroy the lives of many people.

AFP