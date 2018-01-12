California mudslides have killed at least 17, with 43 still missing

Montecito, US — The search for survivors from a devastating Southern California mudslide that has killed at least 17 people moved into its third day on Friday, with some 700 rescue workers expecting to find more dead victims.

Triggered by heavy rains, the massive slide struck before dawn on Tuesday, when a wall of mud and debris cascaded down hillsides that were denuded by wildfires last month, including the Thomas Fire, the largest blaze in the state’s history.

"Realistically we suspect we are going to have the discovery of more people killed in this incident," Santa Barbara county sheriff Bill Brown said at a Thursday news briefing, adding that he was hoping to find "miracle" survivors. He said 43 people remain missing, although some may just be out of communication.

In one of the hardest hit areas, the affluent seaside community of Montecito, the devastation wrought by the slide and the gruesome undertaking faced by emergency crews was evident. Neighbourhoods were littered with uprooted trees and downed power lines, and front yards in homes filled with mud were strewn with boulders.

Elsewhere, cars carried away by the flow were perched on mounds of earth and mangled garage doors crushed by the mud rested at odd angles.