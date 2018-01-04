Fed minutes show policy makers still stymied by US inflation mystery

Washington — US Federal Reserve policy makers are worried about low inflation, and view recent tax changes as providing a boost to consumer spending, according to the minutes of the US central bank’s December policy meeting, released on Wednesday.

The details of the December 12-13 meeting, at which the Fed raised interest rates for the fifth time since the 2008 financial crisis, also showed officials are uncertain about the impact of fiscal stimulus on raising price pressures.

"Most participants reiterated their support for continuing a gradual approach to raising the target range, noting that this approach helped to balance risks to the outlook for economic activity and inflation," the Fed said in the minutes.

They then mulled the dual possibilities that the Trump administration’s tax cuts or easy financial conditions could cause inflation pressures to build unduly, while at the same time also considering that actual or expected inflation may fail to rise to the Fed’s 2% target.

US stocks were little changed following the publication of the minutes and US Treasury yields were little changed. The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies.

The inflation shortfall is set to dominate incoming Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s first few months as chief of the central bank, with further rate increases more difficult to justify without an upswing.

He is set to take over from Janet Yellen by the time of the next rate-setting meeting on January 31 and February 1.

"They have been taking a middle-of-the road on their policy approach … if inflation picks up, they will go faster [on rate rises]. If things slow down, they will go slower," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.