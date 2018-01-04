World / Americas

Fed minutes show policy makers still stymied by US inflation mystery

04 January 2018 - 08:04 Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange
The sun rises to the east of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS
The sun rises to the east of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US Federal Reserve policy makers are worried about low inflation, and view recent tax changes as providing a boost to consumer spending, according to the minutes of the US central bank’s December policy meeting, released on Wednesday.

The details of the December 12-13 meeting, at which the Fed raised interest rates for the fifth time since the 2008 financial crisis, also showed officials are uncertain about the impact of fiscal stimulus on raising price pressures.

"Most participants reiterated their support for continuing a gradual approach to raising the target range, noting that this approach helped to balance risks to the outlook for economic activity and inflation," the Fed said in the minutes.

They then mulled the dual possibilities that the Trump administration’s tax cuts or easy financial conditions could cause inflation pressures to build unduly, while at the same time also considering that actual or expected inflation may fail to rise to the Fed’s 2% target.

US stocks were little changed following the publication of the minutes and US Treasury yields were little changed. The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies.

The inflation shortfall is set to dominate incoming Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s first few months as chief of the central bank, with further rate increases more difficult to justify without an upswing.

He is set to take over from Janet Yellen by the time of the next rate-setting meeting on January 31 and February 1.

"They have been taking a middle-of-the road on their policy approach … if inflation picks up, they will go faster [on rate rises]. If things slow down, they will go slower," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Fiscal boost

At its December meeting, the Fed kept its forecast for three rate rises this year and in 2019 unchanged, even as policy makers anticipated a short-term boost in US economic growth from the Trump administration’s sweeping $1.5-trillion tax overhaul signed into law on December 22.

The tax changes reduce the corporate rate from 35% to 21% and temporarily cuts the taxes paid by most individuals as well.

In the minutes, many policy makers "expected the proposed cuts in personal taxes to provide some boost to consumer spending" and many characterised the changes in business taxes as likely to provide a modest boost to capital spending.

"However, some business contacts … noted that the increase in cash flow that would result … was more likely to be used for mergers and acquisitions or for debt reduction and stock buybacks," the minutes said.

In December, the Fed forecast ultra-low unemployment of below 4% in 2018 and 2019, but still predicted inflation would remain below 2% at the end of 2018.

The mystery of low inflation in such a robust economy has prompted debate at the Fed for the past several months and was the concern of the two policy makers who voted against a rate increase at the December meeting.

The latest minutes showed that while participants generally viewed inflation rising back to target over the medium term, several said "other persistent factors may be holding down inflation".

Investors have all but ruled out an interest rate increase at the Fed’s upcoming meeting but currently see another nudge upwards at the following one in March.

Reuters

US jobless claims rebound but hold near historic lows

New jobless benefit claims jumped 20,000 to 245,000 last week, snapping a streak of four consecutive weeks of declines, according to the report.
World
14 days ago

Goldilocks and the running bulls: the good news for emerging markets

With the global economy in a sweet spot, the outlook for emerging markets is upbeat — though not all asset classes are expected to benefit, a ...
Markets
15 days ago

Singapore’s financial regulator warns on cryptocurrency frenzy

Global bitcoin prices have soared about 20-fold this year, with the cryptocurrency trading above $18,000 on Tuesday
World
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Merkel’s chances of creating a viable coalition ...
World / Europe
2.
Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
White House bans use of personal mobile phones
World / Americas
4.
Somalia fires three top ministers in reshuffle
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.