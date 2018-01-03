Trump takes credit for aviation record — and Twitter brings him down

Washington — US President Donald Trump took credit on Tuesday for a record year of safety for commercial aviation in 2017, swiftly drawing criticism and derision from commentators who said the achievement reflected trends pre-dating his administration.

"Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Two safety groups reported on Monday that worldwide there were no fatal passenger jet crashes in 2017, the safest year on record.

Current and former aviation safety officials said Trump was not responsible for last year’s unblemished commercial passenger jet safety record, citing years-long improvements in safety and the fact that no US passenger airliner has had a fatal crash since 2009.

Aviation Safety Network president Harro Ranter, whose group tracks aviation incidents, said in an e-mail: "It’s impossible to link the worldwide level of safety directly to recent US policy changes. US efforts have been instrumental to get to where we are today, but it takes years for policy changes to reach effect, and only in conjunction with other efforts by the aviation industry."