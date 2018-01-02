Thorough hunt for new head of New York Fed

New York — It may be the trickiest job to fill in central banking. And as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York search committee casts a wide net to find a replacement for its outgoing president, William Dudley, the wish list is getting long.

Interviews with 10 members of the Fed’s advisory boards, which the committee is consulting, suggest they want a president with market expertise, crisis-management chops, strong leadership abilities, an eye on inequality and an ear for regional trends.

The jury is out on whether he or she should be an economist, even though the New York Fed president traditionally plays a big role in guiding US monetary policy. Some advisers are pushing for a woman or a minority and one of the search firms hired by the committee is focusing on just such picks.

It’s a powerful position so the stakes are high, and the appointment will come amid broader changes in Fed leadership. Jerome Powell has been nominated to replace Janet Yellen as chairman in February and the vice chair slot is vacant.

The New York president has a permanent vote on monetary policy, elevating the appointee relative to the other 11 regional Fed bank presidents, who vote on a rotating basis. The person oversees big bank supervision and market operations that manage the Fed’s policy rates and balance sheet, which it is carefully shrinking. The job also entails keeping close tabs on the region’s diverse economy.

"I’m hoping for someone who is as sensitive to information that’s non-conventional, non-traditional, as Bill Dudley was," said Joseph Carbone, CE at The WorkPlace, a workforce development agency, and a member of the bank’s Community Advisory Group. "I want someone who’s going to be willing to look deeply into the numbers and spend as much time talking about the forgotten population."