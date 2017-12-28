Roy Moore challenges shock Alabama election loss to Doug Jones

Washington — Defeated US Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a last-minute legal challenge to his stunning loss at the hands of Democrat Doug Jones in a special election held in the right-leaning state of Alabama earlier this month.

Christian conservative Moore, a former judge who failed to overcome damaging accusations of sexual misconduct including molesting a teenaged girl, submitted his complaint a day before state officials are due to certify the result, according to his campaign.

Jones won 49.9% of the vote compared to Moore’s 48.4%, a margin of nearly 21,000 votes out of 1.3-million cast.

The result dealt a stinging blow to President Donald Trump who had given Moore his full-throated support, and narrowed his party’s control of the legislature’s upper house to 51-49.

But Moore’s campaign alleged on Wednesday that it may have been rigged.

"The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s special election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election," the statement said.