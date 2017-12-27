US private prisons pinned a lot on Trump’s policies, but crime didn’t pay in 2017

New York — Investors who bet on private prison operators as big winners from US President Donald Trump’s tough line on crime and illegal immigration are looking back at a bruising year of high hopes and disappointment. Some, however, say the stocks still offer good value, even though an anticipated windfall under the Trump administration has so far failed to materialise.

They say the two listed operators — GEO Group and CoreCivic — stand to win contracts from states struggling with prison overcrowding, such as Kansas and Oklahoma, and have plenty of room to accommodate new demand.

Valuable properties owned by the two companies, which operate as prison real estate investment trusts (reits), and long-term federal contracts with minimum revenue guarantees also make them attractive, they say.

The administration’s proposals to bolster the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency could help in the future, though it is still unclear how much new money it will bring. "People are focusing on ICE and ignoring the state-level opportunities," said Jordan Hymowitz, managing partner at Philadelphia Financial Management in San Francisco.

GEO and CoreCivic shares soared after Trump won the White House, partly on expectations that detention centres they run for ICE would fill up thanks to an anticipated surge in arrests along the Mexican border. Yet the opposite happened: arrests declined for months after Trump’s inauguration because fewer people attempted to cross the border and shares in CoreCivic and GEO reversed course after peaking in February and April respectively.

While detentions have been rising from month to month since hitting a year-low in May, the stocks have not yet recovered.