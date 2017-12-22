World / Americas

US lashes out after 128 countries back resolution on Jerusalem decision

22 December 2017 - 08:49 Lesley Wroughton
Palestine’s foreign and expatriates minister, Riyad Malki, speaks to the press after the UN General Assembly emergency special session on US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, in New York on December 21 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The US was isolated in the UN General Assembly as 128 countries defied President Donald Trump and voted in favour of a resolution calling for Washington to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

After the vote on Thursday, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Hale, tweeted that the US "will be taking names".

Washington found itself isolated as many of its Western and Arab allies voted for the measure. Some of those allies, like Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, are major recipients of US military or economic aid, although the US threat to cut aid did not single out any country.

Among countries that abstained were Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

Guatemala, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo joined the US and Israel in voting no.

Here are some reactions to the vote:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan: "Mr Trump, you cannot buy Turkey’s democratic will with your dollars. The dollars will come back, but your will won’t once it’s sold."

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif: "A resounding global NO to Trump regime’s thuggish intimidation at #UN."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Jerusalem is our capital, always was, always will be. But I do appreciate the fact that a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theatre of the absurd."

Spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rdainah: "The vote is a victory for Palestine. We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east Jerusalem."

French UN ambassador Francois Delattre: "The resolution adopted today only confirms relevant international law provisions on Jerusalem."

Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs: "Botswana will not be intimidated by such threats and will exercise her sovereign right and vote based on her foreign policy principles, which affirm that Jerusalem is a fundamental final status issue, which must be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions."

Canadian ambassador to the UN Marc-Andre Blanchard, on Canada’s decision to abstain: "We are disappointed that this resolution is one-sided and does not advance prospects for peace to which we aspire, which is why we have abstained on today’s vote."

Reuters

