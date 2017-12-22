Eric Schmidt stepping down as chair of Alphabet board

San Francisco — Google’s parent company Alphabet announced on Thursday that Eric Schmidt would step down as chairman, remaining on the board but shifting into a role as a technical adviser.

"In recent years, I’ve been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work," Schmidt said in a release.

Schmidt’s stint as executive chairman is to end at a regularly scheduled board meeting next month, according to Alphabet.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin recruited the proven businessman and skilled software engineer as CE in 2001, bringing a mature hand to the helm of the then three-year-old internet search company.

Schmidt, Page, and Brin were considered a power triumvirate in control of Google. Page replaced Schmidt as CE a decade later, but Schmidt remained at the head of the board of directors.

"Eric has provided us with business and engineering expertise and a clear vision about the future of technology," Alphabet chief Page said in a release.

"Continuing his 17 years of service to the company, he’ll now be helping us as a technical adviser on science and technology issues."

About two years ago, Google unveiled a surprise corporate overhaul, forming a new parent company dubbed Alphabet to include internet search and a handful of independent companies.

Page became CE at Alphabet, a holding company for the tech giant’s search products and "other bets" such Waymo self-driving car unit; Nest smart home gadgets, and Google Fiber internet service.

Sundar Pichai was promoted to chief of Google, which includes leading online video-sharing service YouTube.

Schmidt went from being executive chairman at Google to having the same role at Alphabet.

"Larry, Sergey, Sundar and I all believe that the time is right in Alphabet’s evolution for this transition," Schmidt said.

"The Alphabet structure is working well, and Google and the Other Bets are thriving."