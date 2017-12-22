Catalan separatists win absolute parliamentary majority

Barcelona — Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence bid rattled Europe and triggered Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

With turnout at a record high and 99.9% of the ballots counted, the election handed a mandate back to the region’s ousted separatist leaders, even after they campaigned from exile and behind bars.

In a clear indicator of the huge gulf over independence afflicting Catalan society, antisecessionist centrist party Ciudadanos had the biggest individual result with 37 of the 135 seats in the regional parliament.

"It’s a strange feeling. We won the majority of seats, but we lost in votes," 26-year-old doctor and separatist supporter Fran Robles told AFP after the results were announced.

"It’s a good reflection of the reality that Catalonia is politically divided," he added.

But unless the three pro-independence lists fail to clinch a deal to work together in the coming months, they will rule Catalonia with 70 of the 135 seats in parliament — two less than their previous tally of 72.

For Catalans on both sides of the divide the day had been a moment of truth, following weeks of upheaval and protests unseen since democracy was reinstated after the death in 1975 of dictator Francisco Franco.

"This is a result which no one can dispute," deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said from self-imposed exile in Belgium, emboldened by the separatists’ win.

"The Spanish state was defeated. [Prime Minister Mariano] Rajoy and his allies lost," he told reporters.