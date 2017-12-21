US tax cuts priced in

Seattle — Stocks in Asia were mixed after US equities dipped in the wake of congressional passage of US tax cuts, suggesting investors see the growth-boost narrative from the corporate and individual rate reductions as having played out.

Benchmark gauges in Sydney and Seoul fell, while those in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose. The S& P 500 index gave back a rally of as much as 0.4% to close down for the session in New York. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was down 0.1%. Treasuries declined on Wednesday, with 10-year yields touching 2.5% for the first time since March before slipping back on Thursday. The euro is within a cent of its high for the month.

"It seems that for the moment stock traders appear to feel the good news is priced in," Greg McKenna, Sydney-based chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader, said of the tax cuts.

The Bank of Japan left monetary stimulus unchanged in the final policy meeting of 2017. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda holds a press conference at 3.30pm in Tokyo, and traders will be eager for insights into the policy path for 2018, as well as any hints as to whether he wants to stay at the helm after his term ends in April. Taiwan is also expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Tech shares led the Stoxx Europe 600 index to its biggest decline in almost three weeks, with Spanish equities underperforming before Thursday’s Catalan independence poll. Miners gained as the Bloomberg Commodity index advanced for a sixth day. SA’s rand continued to whipsaw investors, reversing gains of as much as 1.1% after the ANC agreed to seek a change in the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Meanwhile, oil is trading above $58 after a report of a drop in US crude stockpiles, and gold edged higher.

Bloomberg