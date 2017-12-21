US tax cuts hope to see offshore cash stockpiles returned

Washington — The sweeping tax cuts adopted by US lawmakers on Wednesday, while reducing rates on corporations, also aim to encourage multi-national businesses to repatriate huge earnings amassed abroad.

US corporations, notably in the tech and pharmaceutical sectors, have, for years, accumulated profits offshore to avoid the comparatively high US tax rates of 35%, although most companies in reality pay much less.

The stockpile of cash now stands at about $2.5-trillion, according to the congressional joint committee on taxation. In 2016, for example, Apple stashed more than $200bn abroad, while Microsoft parked $100bn, and Cisco, Oracle and General Electric all followed suit.

Some firms resorted to so-called corporate inversions, reverse mergers allowing them to be incorporated in low-tax countries, avoiding the US tax system altogether. Last year, several inversion efforts, including the merger attempt by drug companies Pfizer and Allergan, drew the ire of American officials.

By dropping the top corporate rate to 21% from 35% and taxing only profits earned in US territory, the reform represents an effort to make the US more enticing to major corporations.

"Money frozen overseas and in parts of world and some of them don’t even like us," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in remarks celebrating the tax bill’s passage. "And they had the money. Now they won’t have the money long."

To help encourage earnings repatriation, the tax package includes a one-time, across-the-board tax break for companies that bring the cash back. Businesses will have to make a one-time payment of 8% or 15.5% on repatriated foreign profits, depending on whether the assets are cash or investments. This could bring $220bn to the US treasury, according to the joint committee on taxation.

However, Eric Toder, co-director of the Tax Policy Centre, this particular policy measure would reward overseas investment. "We are taxing them less on their foreign profits than on their US profits if they invest in low-tax countries."

After the tax bill is enacted, foreign profits will be taxed at a minimum of 10.5% — including amounts collected by local authorities — a level well below the 21% US rate. Toder said congressional scorekeepers were assuming the lower taxes would result in higher revenues, given the larger volume of repatriated profits.

However, this still encourages companies to invest abroad, he said. "They have an incentive to report and invest income in low tax countries."

Industrial companies, such as makers of semi-conductors, an industry prone to off-shoring like many that trade in intellectual property, welcome the new rules. "We would have preferred lower repatriation rates, but overall it’s a strong bill for the semi-conductor industry," Joe Pasetti, a senior lobbyist at the Semi-conductor Industry Association, told AFP.

The tax plan also aims to encourage companies to be active again on US soil, in particular those in IP-reliant industries, he explains.

US revenues derived from foreign sales of patented products will be processed for tax purposes as if they were earned by foreign subsidiaries, at a rate of 10.5% rather than the new corporate rate of 21%. "It’s really competitive, much more competitive than the current system," Pasetti said.

The US chamber of commerce believes the benefits will be shared widely following the disappearance of the "outdated" former tax system. "Our tax system will now welcome capital within our borders for myriad uses such as job creation, wage growth, and investment," Caroline Harris, vice-president for tax policy at the chamber, said.

However, critics are sceptical the higher profits will be used for those purposes. In 2004, under then president George W Bush, Congress approved a similar tax break to encourage the repatriation of profits, and companies brought back about $312bn, subject to a 5.3% rate.

However, studies showed these funds were in large part used for share buy-backs rather than for investments.

