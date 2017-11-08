Trump suffers triple defeat on Tuesday night, which bodes well for Democrats

The results mark a revival of political fortunes for the Democratic Party, which had failed to win a number of previous special elections in several states this year triggering concern about how to counter Trump’s influence in US politics. "This is a referendum on American values," Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said on CNN, speaking of the Tuesday night sweep.

An upset victory for Gillespie would have served to validate Trump’s aggressive style, and form a blueprint for how mainstream Republicans can embrace Trump issues without necessarily embracing the controversial man himself. Looking ahead, they might be forced to rewrite their playbooks.

In his typically combative style, Trump swiftly sought to distance himself from Gillespie, who did not campaign with the president in Virginia. "Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for," Trump wrote in a scathing tweet from South Korea, where he is in the midst of a tour through Asia.

The president insisted that with the US economy doing well, "we will continue to win". But some analysts said the results suggest a Democratic wave might be on the horizon. Virginia was a "blood bath" for Republicans, Michael McDonald of the University of Florida told AFP.

Even though Gillespie aired ads that fueled the culture-war debate on race, guns, illegal immigration and the fate of Confederate-era statues, his attempt to distance himself from Trump specifically just did not work. "Trump sucks up a lot of the air in American politics, so it’s difficult for any Republican to run away from Donald Trump," he said.

If Trump had not proven a drag on Virginia voters, it would demonstrate his overwhelming power to draw Americans to polls despite poor approval numbers.

Compounding the Republican woes in Virginia, Democrats also won contests for lieutenant governor and attorney-general. And the party gained several seats in the 100-member House of Delegates, putting Republicans under threat of possibly losing control of the state legislature.

"There will be a lot of Republicans who are concerned" about how such a development might translate into losses in 2018’s congressional mid-term elections, McDonald said. "If they can lose control of a legislative chamber, they can certainly lose control of the US House of Representatives."

All 435 seats in the US House are up for re-election every two years. Republicans currently hold a comfortable majority, but if they lose that advantage, Trump’s legislative agenda, including his long-standing effort to repeal and replace the existing healthcare law, would come under threat.

AFP