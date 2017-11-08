Futures track lower JSE and Dow, as optimism over Trump’s tax reforms recedes

South African futures were lower on Wednesday on a marginally weaker all share and a softer opening on the Dow.

The Dow was 0.15% lower soon after the JSE’s close amid reports that Senate Republican leaders were considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut, to comply with Senate rules, FxPro analysts said.

The US market had been buoyed of late on expectations that US President Donald Trump’s administration would deliver on its pledge to reduce taxes, which would help economic growth and lift interest rates. With the prospect of delays, the Dow could give back some of its recent gains.

The FTSE 100 was up on the weaker pound, amid renewed concern about the future of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Key members of May’s Conservative Party were recently suspended due to sexual harassment allegations. Controversy also surrounds foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s recent remarks concerning the imprisonment of a British dual-national in Iran.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.23%, while the DAX 30 had dropped 0.15%.

The all share closed 0.17% lower at 60,078 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.19%. Platinums dropped 1.09%, industrials 0.51% and resources 0.06%. The gold index rose 0.90%, banks 0.82%, food and drug retailers 0.70%, financials 0.58% and property 0.37%.

Naspers dragged the all share down, closing 2.03% lower at R3,558.99.

The top-40 Alsi futures index shed 0.29% to 54,138 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,285 from Tuesday’s 17,660.