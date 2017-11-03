World / Americas

US trade deficit widens a bit — but deficit with China shrinks

03 November 2017 - 15:05 Lucia Mutikani
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Washington — The US trade deficit widened slightly more than expected in September, as rising exports of goods and services were offset by a jump in imports.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap increased 1.7% to $43.5bn. August’s trade deficit was revised higher, to $42.8bn from the previously reported $42.4bn.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall rising to $43.2bn in September.

When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit was little changed at $62.2bn.

Trade added 0.41 percentage points to the economy’s 3% percent annualised growth rate in the third quarter. It was the third straight quarterly contribution to gross domestic product.

The department said while it could not isolate the impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria on the trade data, the effects were "embedded in source data".

In September, exports of goods and services increased 1.1% to $196.8bn, the highest level since December 2014. Goods exports were also the highest since December 2014, while exports of services hit a record high.

There were increases in exports of industrial supplies and materials. Exports of consumer goods, however, declined.

Exports to China fell 1.1%.

Imports of goods and services increased 1.2% to $240.3bn in September. Food imports were the highest on record, as were those of capital goods. Imports of non-petroleum imports were the highest since March 2015.

Imports of goods from China slipped 0.8%. As a result, the politically sensitive US-China trade deficit fell 0.7% to $34.6bn in September.

Reuters

AARON BROWN: Bitcoin's three plausible scenarios

'The concern of bitcoin skeptics is that it's a Ponzi scheme. The concern of true believers is that absorbing bitcoin into the global financial ...
Business
1 day ago

BITCOIN DIARY: Bitcoin hits R100,000, just enough to buy Gigaba's shiny watch

'What this shows is that as the establishment starts to take a bite - even a small bite - of the crypto apple, the effect on the price is dramatic'
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zimbawe arrests US citizen for allegedly ...
World / Africa
2.
US jobs data shows increase of 261,000, below ...
World / Americas
3.
US trade deficit widens a bit — but deficit with ...
World / Americas
4.
US’s South Korean fly-over raises temperature ...
World

Related Articles

AARON BROWN: Bitcoin's three plausible scenarios
Business

BITCOIN DIARY: Bitcoin hits R100,000, just enough to buy Gigaba's shiny watch
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.