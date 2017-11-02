What has Donald Trump achieved after a year in office?

Washington — The year since Donald Trump’s election has revealed a president thirsty for acclaim, consumed by grievance and — for better or worse — realising his promise to shatter the norms of office.

Former first lady Michelle Obama likely got it right: "The presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are."

Under the ferocious spotlight of the world’s highest elected office, with its relentless scrutiny and complex challenges, Trump has revealed much about himself and appeared to change not one jot in the 12 months since November 8 2016.

The man who claimed he "can be more presidential" than all of his predecessors (except Abraham Lincoln), has not embarked on a much-promised "pivot" or holstered his Twitter account.

Each morning, his cabinet ministers scramble to respond to the latest 140-character missive.

Foreign allies and adversaries have looked on wondering whether to take him seriously, literally, both or neither.

The man himself has rarely looked at ease with his new station, which he admits he thought "would be easier".

For supporters, the 71-year-old businessman is making good on his promise to take a sledgehammer to politics-as-usual and put "America first". He’s tackling "overreaching media, overreaching unelected bureaucrats", said Eric Beach, a Republican political strategist who champions Trump.