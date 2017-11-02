Manhattan killer says he took a year to plan his attack, and was inspired by Islamic State

New York — An Uzbek immigrant accused of plowing a truck down a New York City bike path, killing eight people, told investigators he had been inspired by watching Islamic State videos and began planning the attack a year ago, according to a criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who was admitted to hospital after he was shot by a police officer and arrested, confessed to authorities that he made a trial run with a rental truck on October 22 to practise turning the vehicle and "stated that he felt good about what he had done" after the attack, the complaint said.

Five of the eight people who died in the attack were Argentinians from Rosario, on a high school reunion holiday.

Flags flew at half-staff in Rosario, the country’s main grain-exporting hub, as well as hometown to leftist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara and soccer great Lionel Messi, and the city declared three days of mourning.

Suspect speaks

The 10-page charging document said Saipov waived his rights to remain silent and avoid self-incrimination in agreeing to speak to investigators without an attorney present from his bed at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan.

In the course of that interview, the complaint said, Saipov told investigators he chose Halloween for the attack because he believed more people would be on the streets and said he had originally planned to strike the Brooklyn Bridge as well as the bike path on the western edge of lower Manhattan.

The complaint said Saipov had requested permission to display the flag of the Islamic State militant group in his hospital room.

It said he was particularly motivated by seeing a video in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who led the campaign by Islamic State — also known as Isis — to seize territory for a self-proclaimed caliphate within Iraq and Syria, exhorted Muslims in the US and elsewhere to support the group’s cause.

Investigators found thousands of Isis-related propaganda images and videos on a cellphone belonging to Saipov, including video clips showing ISIS prisoners being beheaded, run over by a tank and shot in the face, the complaint said.

Separately on Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had located another Uzbek man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the attack. The FBI earlier had issued a wanted posted for Kadirov.

The assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, William Sweeney Jr, declined at a news conference to give any details on Kadirov or where he was found.

US law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, told Reuters that Saipov had been in contact with Kadirov and another person of interest in the investigation, though they did not elaborate.