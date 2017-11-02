World / Americas

Gary Player makes it onto Donald Trump’s tweet list

One Twitter user says the golfing icon would be a better president, adding ‘Charles Manson might make a better president than you’

02 November 2017 - 08:01 Robert Laing
Gary Player. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/ANDREW REDINGTON
Gary Player. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/ANDREW REDINGTON

Gary Player turned 82 on Wednesday — we know that because US President Donald Trump tweeted "Happy birthday to @garyplayer, a truly great Champion and Person!".

Trump’s birthday greeting to Player was soon followed by one of the US President’s more customary online tirades: "NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!"

While Trump has nearly 42-million people following his comments on twitter, the people he follows is limited to a select 45 which include the South African golfing icon.

The first comment under Trump’s birthday greeting to Player was from a twitter user called Palmer Report: "Gary Player would make a better president than you. For that matter, Charles Manson might make a better president than you."

