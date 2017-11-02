World / Americas

Canada to boost immigration to 1-million to support business and labour

02 November 2017 - 17:17 Agency Staff
Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has announced that Canada will boost immigration to 1-million over the next three years. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE
Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has announced that Canada will boost immigration to 1-million over the next three years. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Ottawa — Canada will boost immigration to 1-million over the next three years with a plan that "will guarantee" the country’s future prosperity, its immigration minister Ahmed Hussen announced on Wednesday.

The number of immigrants will be increased to at least 310,000 next year, and continue growing to 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020, said Hussen, who assumed office in January and is himself an immigrant.

"This plan will result in the most ambitious immigration levels in history and will guarantee Canada’s prosperity now and into the future," he told a press conference.

The arrivals — in economic and family categories, as well as refugees — would push up the population of Canada by about 0.9% each year, an increase from 0.8% in recent years. Critics, however, said as many as 450,000 newcomers are needed annually to support businesses and labour needs as the population ages and birth rates fall.

According to the last census, the proportion of the Canadian population born abroad had risen to a near historical high of 21.9% in 2016, for a total of 7,540,830. For the first time, Africa ranked second ahead of Europe as the source of immigrants from 2011 to 2016, Statistics Canada said. Asia, including the Middle East, remained the leading source.

The top source countries in these two regions were Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Cameroon; and the Philippines, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, Syria and South Korea, respectively.

AFP

ANALYSIS: Trump couldn’t be more wrong about US jobs and foreign companies

The manufacturing revival he has promised was already under way, thanks to the multinationals he loves to hate, write Lesley Wroughton and Howard ...
World
4 months ago

Trump tells Canada, Mexico he won’t terminate Nafta treaty yet, White House says

But he will move quickly to begin renegotiating the trade treaty with the two countries
World
6 months ago

Advanced economies will suffer if immigration is halted

UN data shows that halting immigration will drastically reduce the potential working population of G-7 nations
World
6 months ago

Global opposition to Donald Trump's ban intensifies

World leaders condemn the US leader’s move to limit immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries
World
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gender equality is coming to your workplace … in ...
World
2.
Canada to boost immigration to 1-million to ...
World / Americas
3.
US identifies six Russian state officials in ...
World / Americas
4.
A month of high-profile sexual harassment claims
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.