Suspect in deadly Manhattan bakkie attack said to have claimed an Islamic State link

New York — The man accused of killing eight people by racing a bakkie down a New York City bike path on Tuesday may have worked as a driver and lived in New Jersey after emigrating from Uzbekistan seven years ago, according to authorities and media reports.

Few other details about the 29-year-old suspect have emerged since the Tuesday afternoon rampage in lower Manhattan, blocks from the site of the September 11 2001 attacks that destroyed the landmark World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Police have declined to identify the man but a source familiar with the investigation identified him as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov and said he was not a US citizen. His immigration status was not immediately clear.

Saipov was shot by a police officer while attempting to flee minutes after the attack and was whisked away to a local hospital, where he was recovering from an abdominal wound.

With authorities saying they believed the attack was a "terrorist event", the lack of disclosure may reflect the nature of the investigation, which is still in its earliest stage.

According to CNN and other media outlets, the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" — Arabic for "God is greatest" — after leaping from his truck, which had crashed into a school bus as he sped away from the carnage.

He also left behind a note claiming he carried out the deadly assault in the name of the Islamic State militant group, according to reports that Reuters could not immediately confirm.

Federal officials had become aware of Saipov while conducting an unrelated investigation, the New York Times reported, citing three unidentified officials.

The Times offered no further details about the nature of the investigation, when it was conducted, or its outcome.

New York State governor Andrew Cuomo declined to comment on that report when asked by reporters at a news conference. "It is too early to give you a definitive answer," he said.