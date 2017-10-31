At least eight killed in Manhattan truck ramming attack

New York — A truck rammed into pedestrians on a bike path in lower Manhattan, New York, killing at least eight people and injuring numerous others on Tuesday, before the driver was shot and taken into custody.

The truck crashed into another vehicle after striking cyclists and pedestrians and the driver got out wielding what police later said were “imitation” guns. The driver was shot by police before being taken into custody, the New York City Police Department said in a posting on its Twitter account.

Both US President Donald President and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio had been briefed about the incident, reports said. De Blasio called the attack a “cowardly act of terror”.The federal government was treating it as a terrorist attack, two US government officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mangled and flattened bicycles littered the bike path, which runs parallel to the West Side Highway on the western edge of Manhattan along the Hudson River.

The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the governor was heading to the scene.

One witness, John Williams, a 22-year-old student, told reporters at the scene that he heard about five gunshots before seeing a large man with curly hair being taken into custody. “He seemed very calm,” Williams said. “He was not putting up a fight.”The police have not confirmed any gunfire besides shots fired by officers.

