Former Trump campaign manager Manafort indicted on conspiracy, other charges

Washington — Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, was indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the US, the most serious step yet in a special counsel investigation into Russian links with Trump’s 2016 White House campaign.

Manafort, 68, a longtime Republican operative, arrived at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington field office on Monday morning to hand himself in after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Manafort’s associate, Rick Gates, was also indicted. He was due to surrender, the New York Times reported.

The 12-count indictment was the first from the investigation by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s campaign to try to tilt the vote in Trump’s favour.

Lawyers for Gates and Manafort did not immediately return calls for comment.

The Russia investigations by Mueller and by several congressional panels have cast a shadow over the Republican’s nine-month-old presidency and have widened the rift between Republicans and Democrats.

Manafort ran the Trump campaign from June to August of 2016 before resigning amid reports he might have received millions in illegal payments from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear if the charges, some of which go back at least a decade, related to Manafort’s work as campaign manager. Neither Trump nor his campaign were mentioned in the indictment.