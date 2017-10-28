Europe shaken by reality of Trump’s regime and his move on the Iran deal

No longer is there an underlying confidence that Europe can muddle through three more years of Trump without fear of major, and possibly lasting, disruptions to the relationship. Nor is there faith that Trump, when the stakes are high, will listen to what his advisers and partners tell him.

The anxiety is especially acute in Germany, whose own identity is anchored in its relationship with the US and whose reliance on Washington, particularly in defence and security matters, runs deeper than that of France or Britain.

"There is a sense of desperation in Berlin, a sense that Trump does not know what is at stake, that he doesn’t understand the historical factors that are at play here," said Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to Washington and chairman of the Munich Security Conference. "The transatlantic relationship is all about trust. In that sense, the Iran decision takes us to a new level. It is a breach of trust."

Standing in the rubble

Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran deal will not necessarily kill it. That depends on Congress, which must now decide to impose new sanctions against Tehran. But the consensus in Europe is that a landmark diplomatic achievement has been seriously undermined.

Merkel alluded to the breakdown in trust back in May, when she said Europe might not be able to rely on the US and must take its fate into its own hands. That came after a contentious G-7 meeting in Sicily at which Trump ignored pleas from allies to stick with another multilateral agreement, the Paris climate accord.

Since then Merkel, focused on an election and efforts to form a coalition, has said little about the transatlantic relationship or Trump.

Macron, meanwhile, has done his best to charm the American president, inviting him to Paris for Bastille Day celebrations and meeting him again at the UN last month. "I don’t despair of making him change his mind," Macron said in New York of Trump’s stances on climate and Iran.

In private however, European officials say they are worried that Trump’s rejection of the Iran deal could be a harbinger of other disruptive salvos from Washington. One senior European diplomat said the next conflict would likely be over trade, describing Trump’s attempt to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) — and his threats to abandon it — as a "litmus test".