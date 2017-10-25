Orders for US durable goods suggests strong business equipment spending

Washington — New orders for key, US-made capital goods increased more than expected in September and shipments rose for an eighth straight month, pointing to robust business spending that should help mitigate the impact on the economy from the hurricanes.

Economists estimate that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which devastated parts of Texas and Florida, sliced off as much as one percentage point from third-quarter GDP.

Other data on Wednesday showed new, single-family home sales vaulting to a near 10-year high last month. The signs of strong business investment on equipment in the third quarter and a pick-up in the housing market supported views that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in December.

"The Fed can continue to remove its monetary stimulus, confident that investment is heating back up after the downturn in orders and shipments a couple of years ago," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "Businesses don’t invest in the future if they don’t think consumers will be there to buy their goods and services."

The US commerce department said non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.3% last month after an upwardly revised 1.3% increase in August.

Economists had forecast orders of these so-called core capital goods increasing 0.5% last month after a previously reported 1.1% jump in August. Core capital goods orders advanced 3.8% year on year. Shipments of core capital goods climbed 0.7% after soaring 1.2% in August. These shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s GDP measurement.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies after the data as investors anticipated an interest rate hike in December, which would be the third this year. Prices for US treasuries fell, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rising to a seven-month high. US stocks were trading slightly lower.

The US government is due to publish its advance GDP estimate for the July to September quarter on Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy probably grew at a 2.5% annualised rate in the period, slowing down from the second quarter’s brisk 3.1% pace.

However, the commerce department report, which also showed inventories increasing 0.6% in September, the largest gain since June 2015, suggested third-quarter economic growth could surprise on the upside. Inventory accumulation is expected to have provided a boost to growth in the third quarter.

The economy’s improving outlook was also enhanced by a second report from the commerce department showing new home sales surged 18.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 units last month amid an increase in all four regions. This was the highest level since October 2007 and the percentage gain was the largest since January 1992.

Strong business spending on equipment is helping support manufacturing, which accounts for about 12% of the US economy. Last month, orders for computers and electronic products increased 1.6% after surging 1.8% in August. There were also increases in orders for fabricated metal products, but orders for machinery, primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances and components fell.

Overall, orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, shot up 2.2% last month amid a 5.1% rise in demand for transportation equipment. Durable goods orders increased 2% in August.

Boeing reported on its website that it received 72 aircraft orders in September, up from 33 the prior month. Orders for motor vehicles and parts edged up 0.1% last month after accelerating 2.8% in August. Unfilled orders for durable goods increased 0.2% in September after being unchanged the prior month.

Reuters