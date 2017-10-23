BoA to add more security to online banking system

Bank of America will start using an additional layer of authentication for online banking, the bank said on Monday, amid a wave of high-profile data breaches at several big US companies.

The bank said it would incorporate intel’s Online Connect technology, which enables fingerprint touch payments, in its online banking systems in 2018.

The financial services industry is among the most vulnerable to cyber crime because of the massive amount of money and valuable data that banks, brokerages and investment firms process each day.

In September, credit monitoring firm Equifax disclosed that cyber criminals had breached its systems between mid-May and late-July and stolen the sensitive information of millions of Americans.

Reuters