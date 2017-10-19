US president denies callous remark to wife of ambushed soldier

The US president denied making the comments, tweeting on Wednesday: "Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!"

Johnson was among four US soldiers killed earlier in October in Niger, where Islamic State fighters have established a presence. His body was returned to Miami on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald. He is survived by his wife, Myeshia Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

After the phone call, Myeshia "was crying, she broke down. And she said, ‘he didn’t even know his name’," added Wilson, referring to Trump.

Trump had faced criticism for not contacting the families of the dead soldiers right away.

At a briefing on Monday, he said he had written to them and would call soon. He accused his predecessor Barack Obama of neglecting to call as many grieving families as himself.

He also suggested on a call to Fox News radio on Tuesday that Obama had not made a condolence call to retired Marine general John Kelly, Trump’s White House chief of staff, after his son was killed in Afghanistan.

This sparked outrage from former Obama aides.

AFP