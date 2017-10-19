World / Americas

US president denies callous remark to wife of ambushed soldier

19 October 2017 - 07:01 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed during an ambush in Niger "he knew what he was signing up for", said a legislator who accused the US president of insensitivity.

Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, said she listened in to part of a phone call between the president and the grieving family of Sgt La David Johnson.

"I didn’t hear the whole phone call, but I did hear him say, ‘I’m sure he knew what he was signing up for, but it still hurts’," she told CNN.

The US president denied making the comments, tweeting on Wednesday: "Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!"

Johnson was among four US soldiers killed earlier in October in Niger, where Islamic State fighters have established a presence. His body was returned to Miami on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald. He is survived by his wife, Myeshia Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

After the phone call, Myeshia "was crying, she broke down. And she said, ‘he didn’t even know his name’," added Wilson, referring to Trump.

Trump had faced criticism for not contacting the families of the dead soldiers right away.

At a briefing on Monday, he said he had written to them and would call soon. He accused his predecessor Barack Obama of neglecting to call as many grieving families as himself.

He also suggested on a call to Fox News radio on Tuesday that Obama had not made a condolence call to retired Marine general John Kelly, Trump’s White House chief of staff, after his son was killed in Afghanistan.

This sparked outrage from former Obama aides.

AFP

