World / Americas

Tesla and Vestas combine wind, solar and storage technologies in $160m deal

19 October 2017 - 13:25 Jessica Shankleman
Panel beating: Energy from wind and solar farms is often unreliable, difficult to store and unable to be dispatched, says the writer. On the other hand, coal and nuclear power is easy to deliver, reliable and creates thousands of jobs. Picture: ISTOCK
Panel beating: Energy from wind and solar farms is often unreliable, difficult to store and unable to be dispatched, says the writer. On the other hand, coal and nuclear power is easy to deliver, reliable and creates thousands of jobs. Picture: ISTOCK

London — A novel $160m renewable energy project combining wind, solar and storage technologies has reached financial close.

Tesla will supply batteries and Vestas Wind Systems will supply turbines for the first phase of the Kennedy Energy Park, according to a Thursday statement on the website of project co-developer Windlab. The project is located in Queensland Australia and will be financed by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

The 60.2MW development will be the first to connect the three renewable power technologies to the Australian grid through a single connection point, once it is completed by the end of 2018, according to the statement. The combination will help provide reliable supplies of electricity, overcoming one of the biggest downsides to intermittent renewable-energy generation technologies.

"Hybrid solutions combining wind, solar and storage hold a huge potential for Australia," said Clive Turton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific. The first phase could lead to a larger 1.2GW energy park in the region.

The project in Shire of Flinders, in north-central Queensland, will deploy 12 of Vestas’s V136-3.6 MW wind turbines as well as 15MW of solar panel capacity and a 4MWh Tesla lithium ion battery, all managed by the Vestas control system.

Project equity will be provided equally by developers Windlab and Eurus Energy Holdings, and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation will provide $93.5m of debt finance on a long-tenured, non-recourse basis, according to the statement. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency will also provide $18m in the form of a subordinated refundable grant, it said.

Bloomberg

Gigaba’s budget: the horror, the horror

Gigaba’s first budget is going to reveal just how deep SA’s fiscal fault lines run. Prepare for a shocker
Features
7 hours ago

Important questions of safety the pro-nuclear lobby dare not ignore

Good training can help prevent accidents, yet the complexity of systems will at some stage outrun controls, writes Neil Overy
Opinion
2 days ago

Cape Town addresses drought, climate change with SA’s first true green bond

SPONSORED | City now has only green bond in SA to be accredited by the Climate Bonds Initiative
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Thales reports third-quarter sales dip, but has ...
World
2.
Tesla and Vestas combine wind, solar and storage ...
World / Americas
3.
UK’s May wants to talk trade, but the EU see no ...
World / Europe
4.
Study busts the myth of the Wall Street psychopath
World

Related Articles

Gigaba’s budget: the horror, the horror
Features

Important questions of safety the pro-nuclear lobby dare not ignore
Opinion

Cape Town addresses drought, climate change with SA’s first true green bond
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.