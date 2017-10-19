Tesla and Vestas combine wind, solar and storage technologies in $160m deal

London — A novel $160m renewable energy project combining wind, solar and storage technologies has reached financial close.

Tesla will supply batteries and Vestas Wind Systems will supply turbines for the first phase of the Kennedy Energy Park, according to a Thursday statement on the website of project co-developer Windlab. The project is located in Queensland Australia and will be financed by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

The 60.2MW development will be the first to connect the three renewable power technologies to the Australian grid through a single connection point, once it is completed by the end of 2018, according to the statement. The combination will help provide reliable supplies of electricity, overcoming one of the biggest downsides to intermittent renewable-energy generation technologies.

"Hybrid solutions combining wind, solar and storage hold a huge potential for Australia," said Clive Turton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific. The first phase could lead to a larger 1.2GW energy park in the region.

The project in Shire of Flinders, in north-central Queensland, will deploy 12 of Vestas’s V136-3.6 MW wind turbines as well as 15MW of solar panel capacity and a 4MWh Tesla lithium ion battery, all managed by the Vestas control system.

Project equity will be provided equally by developers Windlab and Eurus Energy Holdings, and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation will provide $93.5m of debt finance on a long-tenured, non-recourse basis, according to the statement. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency will also provide $18m in the form of a subordinated refundable grant, it said.

Bloomberg