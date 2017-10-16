Vast districts in California burn to ash

With 235 people still missing on Saturday in Sonoma County alone and rubble from thousands of incinerated dwellings yet to be searched, authorities expect the death toll to climb.

About 100,000 people have been forced from their homes, including 3,000 on Saturday from Santa Rosa, 80km north of San Francisco.

The fires have damaged or destroyed 5,700 structures, authorities estimated.

"This is truly one of the greatest tragedies that California has ever faced," state governor Jerry Brown said.

"The devastation is just unbelievable. It is a horror that no one could have imagined."

One family described a frantic rush the previous weekend to jolt their neighbours awake before fleeing themselves as flames began engulfing Fountain Grove in Santa Rosa in the middle of the night.

Howard Lasker said his teenage twins, Benjamin and Natalie, pounded on doors, yelled "fire!" and shone lights through windows, rousing eight other households.

At least a dozen Napa Valley and Sonoma County wineries were damaged or destroyed, throwing the state’s wine and tourism industries into disarray.

For the picturesque Napa Valley town of Calistoga, now evacuated, the winds were a double-edged sword.

The town was spared by hazardous winds when they shifted, but mayor Chris Canning warned that a resurgence could pose a new threat.

Fire officials said the Tubbs fire, between Calistoga and Santa Rosa, was about 50% contained, while another in wine country, the Atlas fire, was at 45%. But the Nuns fire west of Napa was only 15% contained.

Others including the Sulphur and the Redwood Valley fires, were at 70% and 30% containment, respectively, while the Oakmont fire was at only 10%.

Firefighters from Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah are helping to battle the blazes.

Aircraft have dropped 7.6-million litres of fire retardant. State fire-fighting service Cal Fire estimated the fires would be contained by October 20. The wildfire season is one of the worst in the country’s history, with nearly 3.5-million hectares burned as of October 13, according to the National Interagency Fire Centre. The worst on record for the same period in a year was 3.8-million hectares in 2015.

Reuters