Puerto Rico tweets Tesla’s Elon Musk for help with its energy emergency

06 October 2017 - 19:18 Perry Williams and Dana Hull
The Government Development Bank in San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital. Picture: REUTERS/ALIVIN BAEZ
Sydney/San Francisco — The government of storm-battered Puerto Rico has taken to Twitter to engage Tesla’s Elon Musk to help with solving the island’s energy woes.

"Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies?" Ricardo Rossello, Puerto Rico’s governor, tweeted on Thursday to Musk. "PR could be that flagship project."

Musk replied on Friday that he "would be happy to talk". Rossello told reporters he expects to have a conversation with the Tesla CEO and said Puerto Rico needs to consider meeting its energy needs with more environmentally friendly technology.

Tesla is among the US companies sending rooftop panels and batteries to Puerto Rico, where more than 90% of homes and businesses remain without electricity after Hurricane Maria destroyed the grid. The storms knocked out power to millions of utility customers who depend largely on fossil-fuel plants and long-distance transmission lines for service. Some in Puerto Rico may be in the dark for months as the grid is repaired.

This isn’t the first time Musk has been approached via social media to demonstrate Tesla’s power-storage technology. Earlier this year, Musk wagered via Twitter that Tesla could install the world’s biggest battery project in Australia within 100 days, or else it would be free. He told reporters last week that the project was on track to meet the deadline.

"I fully support this!" Glorimar Ripoll, Puerto Rico’s chief innovation officer, tweeted in a reply to the governor’s post. "Let’s build the Puerto Rico we all want through innovation #letstalk."

Tesla said last week that it was sending Puerto Rico hundreds of its Powerwall battery systems, which can be paired with solar panels. "The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too," Musk wrote in a post before receiving Rossello’s tweet.

Bloomberg

