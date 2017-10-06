World / Americas

LAS VEGAS GUNMAN

Mystery surrounds motive for Las Vegas gunman's shooting spree

06 October 2017 - 05:51 Alexandria Sage and Sharon Bernstein
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Picture: REUTERS/VIA SOCIAL MEDIA
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. Picture: REUTERS/VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Las Vegas — The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history stockpiled weapons over decades and meticulously planned the attack, authorities believe.

But what led Stephen Paddock, 64, to unleash the carnage remains largely a mystery.

"What we know is that Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life, much of which will never be fully understood," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Wednesday night.

Lombardo said he found it hard to believe that the arsenal of weapons, ammunition and explosives recovered by police in their investigation could have been assembled by Paddock completely on his own. "You have to make an assumption that he had help at some point."

Police recovered about 50 firearms from three locations they searched, nearly half of them from the hotel suite from which Paddock launched the attack. Officials said that 12 of the rifles at the hotel were fitted with bump stocks, allowing the rifles to be fired almost as though they were automatic weapons.

Reuters

