Activist investors can swing stock prices, but the US has reached ‘peak activism’

New York — Activist investors like Nelson Peltz and Dan Loeb can send stock prices swinging the moment they disclose their positions. And lately they’ve been using their war chests to target some of the world’s biggest companies, including Procter & Gamble (P&G) and General Motors.

Chris Cernich offers a bit of consolation for executives and directors who fear they’ll find themselves in the activists’ cross-hairs: it won’t get any worse.

Corporate America has reached peak activism, according to Cernich, who scrutinised hundreds of activist clashes while leading a team of analysts at proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS). The funds may have gotten bigger and bolder, but so have passive investors, which the activists need to vote for their proposals.

"It’s not going to be the Wild West much longer," said Cernich, now a founding partner at Strategic Governance Advisors who plans to publish a paper on the topic this year. Many problems at companies are going to get resolved through discussions with institutional shareholders who have begun taking matters into their own hands, he said.

Blurring lines

Cernich’s theory rests on the idea that the line between activists and institutional investors has blurred. Money managers, such as Vanguard Group and BlackRock, now employ dozens of specialists who press companies on compensation, governance and strategy. Today, those discussions can resemble talks a business would typically have with activist investors, he said.

As a result, investors with closer board ties may be less likely to side with activists, according to Cernich, who has a doctorate in American literature from the University of Michigan and spent several years honing his carpentry skills making high-end furniture. He worked at Ford Motor and Proxy Governance before joining ISS in 2010. Last year, he wrote a research note comparing spats between family members in corporate boardrooms to Shakespeare’s King Lear.

During his six years at ISS, Cernich oversaw shareholder vote recommendations on about 1,000 deals and 250 proxy contests. He departed in 2016 to co-found New York-based SGA, an arm of public relations firm Sard Verbinnen & Company.