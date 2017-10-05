US trade deficit falls in August with trade gap declining to $42.4bn

Washington — The US trade deficit fell in August as exports of goods and services rose to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, suggesting trade could help soften the blow on the economy from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The US commerce department said on Thursday that the trade gap declined 2.7% to $42.4bn. July’s trade deficit was revised slightly down to $43.6bn from the previously reported $43.7bn.

The department said the effects of Harvey and Irma along with Hurricane Maria would be "embedded in source data" for trade, and the impact of the hurricanes will likely be "reflected in subsequent trade reports until normal trade activities resume in affected areas".

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall narrowing to $42.7bn in August. When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit was little changed at $61.8bn. The so-called real trade deficit in August was below the second-quarter average of $62.4bn.

While this suggests trade could contribute to GDP in the third quarter, a rise in commodity prices after Harvey disrupted oil and gas operations along the Texas coast could push the trade deficit up in September.

Harvey and Irma, which struck Florida last month, are expected to cut at least 0.6 of a percentage point from economic growth in the third quarter. Trade added 0.2 of a percentage point to the second quarter’s 3.1% annualised growth pace.

In August, exports of goods and services increased 0.4% to $195.3bn, the highest level since December 2014. Goods exports were the highest since April 2015.

Exports to China increased 8.8%. Imports of goods and services dipped 0.1% to $237.7bn in August. Imports of industrial supplies and materials were the lowest since November 2016.

Imports of goods from China increased 5.1% to a record high. The politically sensitive US-China trade deficit rose 4.0% to $34.9bn in August, the highest level since September 2015.

