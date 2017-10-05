World / Americas

US trade deficit falls in August with trade gap declining to $42.4bn

05 October 2017 - 15:56 Lucia Mutikani
Shipping containers stacked on the dockside in the port of Mobile, Alabama, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK
Shipping containers stacked on the dockside in the port of Mobile, Alabama, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK

Washington — The US trade deficit fell in August as exports of goods and services rose to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, suggesting trade could help soften the blow on the economy from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The US commerce department said on Thursday that the trade gap declined 2.7% to $42.4bn. July’s trade deficit was revised slightly down to $43.6bn from the previously reported $43.7bn.

The department said the effects of Harvey and Irma along with Hurricane Maria would be "embedded in source data" for trade, and the impact of the hurricanes will likely be "reflected in subsequent trade reports until normal trade activities resume in affected areas".

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall narrowing to $42.7bn in August. When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit was little changed at $61.8bn. The so-called real trade deficit in August was below the second-quarter average of $62.4bn.

While this suggests trade could contribute to GDP in the third quarter, a rise in commodity prices after Harvey disrupted oil and gas operations along the Texas coast could push the trade deficit up in September.

Harvey and Irma, which struck Florida last month, are expected to cut at least 0.6 of a percentage point from economic growth in the third quarter. Trade added 0.2 of a percentage point to the second quarter’s 3.1% annualised growth pace.

In August, exports of goods and services increased 0.4% to $195.3bn, the highest level since December 2014. Goods exports were the highest since April 2015.

Exports to China increased 8.8%. Imports of goods and services dipped 0.1% to $237.7bn in August. Imports of industrial supplies and materials were the lowest since November 2016.

Imports of goods from China increased 5.1% to a record high. The politically sensitive US-China trade deficit rose 4.0% to $34.9bn in August, the highest level since September 2015.

Reuters

Behind the demise of The Jupiter Drawing Room (JHB)

In a frank and reflective interview with the Financial Mail, founder Graham Warsop opened up on mistakes made and lessons learnt
News & Insights
5 hours ago

Exxaro jumps 7% after increasing its offer of Tronox shares

Exxaro now plans to sell 19.5-million ordinary shares in New York-listed Tronox, from 16-million, worth more than $400m
Companies
5 hours ago

AB InBev completes deal to sell interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Terms are being finalised for Coca-Cola to buy AB InBev’s stakes in, or the bottling operations of, its businesses in Africa, El Salvador and ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pneumonic, bubonic and septicemic plague hit ...
World
2.
Radiohead, Rage against the Machine in running ...
World / Americas
3.
Spain rules out any mediation with separatist ...
World / Europe
4.
US trade deficit falls in August with trade gap ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Caterpillar to invest more than R1bn in Southern Africa in next decade
Companies / Industrials

Behind the demise of The Jupiter Drawing Room (JHB)
News & Insights

Exxaro jumps 7% after increasing its offer of Tronox shares
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.