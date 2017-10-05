Airbus Defence and Space freezes capex to avoid missing its cash targets

Airbus Defence and Space, which has warned of continued cash pressures from the troubled A400M Atlas military aircraft programme, plans to set up a "cash crisis team" to improve the situation by year end, with all its programmes expected to participate. Until those plans become clear, all capital expenditure is being frozen with immediate effect across all the divisions’ activities and across all its subsidiaries, the memo said.

Airbus shares stumbled from record highs and fell as much as 1.6%. They were down 1.3% by 9.45am GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France’s benchmark CAC 40 equity index.

Airbus’s stock price remains up about 30% since the start of 2017 on buoyant demand for passenger jets, although rival Boeing’s shares are up 64%.

Asked to comment on the memo, an Airbus spokesperson said: "We are currently in the traditional year-end race in the commercial and government business ... It is key to remind our troops at this important time of a business year of the importance of meeting our cash objectives. That’s the current, ongoing effort at Airbus and it is rather standard procedure to achieve our quarterly and yearly divisional targets at Airbus Defence and Space without deviation."

Another person close to the group said the language used in the memo was typical of the purely internal battle cry used by managers at this time of year to focus on reaching targets. On Wednesday, however, Airbus reminded European governments that the delayed A400M would continue to "weigh significantly" on cash flow in 2017 and, especially, 2018.

It has been squeezed as Germany withholds some 15% in cash owed for the transport plane because of what it regards as systems failing to do what Airbus had promised. Earlier this year, the company entered talks with buyer nations to try to ease the penalties and get a new agreement on schedules.

At a group level, cash and profits have further been hampered by delays in delivering A320neo airliners because of delays in receiving engines from US supplier Pratt & Whitney. Late deliveries delay payments from airlines and prevent workers learning through experience as quickly as planned, which drives up cost and eats up cash for inventory on assembly lines.

Airbus, as a whole, had ¤7.9bn of net cash at end-June, down from ¤11.1bn at the end of 2016.

While freezing spending, Airbus Defence and Space is also in the midst of a strategy overhaul that has involved selling its electronics activity and now puts faith in the growth of digital services to help it grow faster than the rest of the industry.

Reuters